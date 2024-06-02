DON’T BE DISTRACTED BY THE DEMON THAT HAS ENTERED PRESIDENT LUNGU – PROPHET ISAAC ADVICES HH.

This is the message I have for President HH. The Lord told me to inform President HH not to be distracted by the demon that has entered our Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Please sir, don’t allow the demon that has entered former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to distract you from delivering your promises to the people of Zambia because it will make you fail.

Just concentrate delivering in your campaign promises and ignore the demon that has overwhelmed your political opponent. You are destined for greatness. President Lungu’s demonic political maneuvers should not district you from working for the people of Zambia. Continue working hard sir, God is on your side.

Prophet ISAAC Praise