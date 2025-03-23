“DON’T BE FOOLED: THE OPPOSITION’S MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN AGAINST THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS”



By Timmy



The Zambian government’s proposed constitutional amendments have sparked a heated debate, with some opposition parties, civil society organizations, and church mother bodies crying foul. However, it’s essential to separate fact from fiction and examine the true motives behind their opposition.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has proposed a consultative and consensus-building constitution-making process, which is a far cry from the opposition’s claims of a “mischievous” attempt to manipulate the constitution. In reality, the government has not abrogated or mutilated the constitution, and the proposed amendments aim to promote inclusivity, particularly for women, youth, and people with disabilities.¹





The opposition’s confrontational stance is not only unwarranted but also unpatriotic. Instead of engaging in constructive dialogue, they’re spreading falsehoods and inciting the masses to rise against the elected government. Their true intentions are clear: to agitate for regime change and gain cheap political mileage.





The Gambia Bar Association’s stance on constitution-making is instructive. They emphasize the importance of a participatory, inclusive, and consultative process, which is precisely what the Zambian government is proposing. The opposition’s refusal to engage in this process raises questions about their commitment to democratic principles.





As the Zambian people, we must see through the opposition’s scheme and reject their attempts to undermine the government’s efforts to promote inclusivity and democracy. We must support the government’s progressive amendments to the constitution, which will ultimately benefit our beloved country.





The opposition’s misguided crusade against the government’s constitutional amendments is nothing but a thinly veiled attempt to agitate for regime change. Let us stand united in support of our government’s efforts to promote democracy, inclusivity, and progress.



WAGON MEDIA