Hon. Bowman Lusambo



Don’t be naive, go and engage China now

We sincerely hope that the engines of the ZAF 1 Gulfstream G-650 Presidential Jet are getting ready to take off and fly President Hakainde Hichilema to China.

We believe that the answer to Zambia’s debt question sit with China and our country’s long term development prospects are strongly tied to China.

We also know that whether President Hichilema and his friends from Washington like it or not, ku Beijing kwena muzayenda baba!