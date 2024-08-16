DON’T BE SURPRISED IF I JOIN UPND – BOWMAN

… or if anyone from UPND joins PF

By Esther Chisola

Former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says it should not be surprising to see him joining UPND or anyone in UPND joining PF during this period when politicians are positioning themselves.

“In politics, things change as you go, especially from now up to 2025. Don’t be surprised if you see other people