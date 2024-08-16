DON’T BE SURPRISED IF I JOIN UPND – BOWMAN
… or if anyone from UPND joins PF
By Esther Chisola
Former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says it should not be surprising to see him joining UPND or anyone in UPND joining PF during this period when politicians are positioning themselves.
“In politics, things change as you go, especially from now up to 2025. Don’t be surprised if you see other people
Ichi, chipuba. Coz they have grabbed everything, his stupid wisdom is to recover his lost properties.
Musonda no PF Chipuba ndiwe sir for still behaving like a hopeless tick sticking on the PF carcass with false hope of survival. Chizende ndinu Achimwene!