UPND AFTER MUNIR ZULU’S LIFE? Don’t Be Surprised If They Go After My Life; I Detest Them As Much As They Detest Me
Controversial Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu has told his supporters the UPND would do anything to eliminate him including taking away his life.
The young MP has been critical of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration calling them out at every turn.
They, too, have responded with a vicious online campaign to discredit him including fabricating his Grade 12 equivalent results and wanting him out of parliament.
Rogue online website are suggesting Munir did not qualify as MP and therefore his election should be nullified as the case has been with the Kwacha Constituency seat.
The young parliamentarian is not taking the punches lightly describing the ruling party as tribal and hateful.
Munir writes, “If I was a fortune teller my surname would have been Hazulu and I would have been a darling to some people but unfortunately I remain MZ.. such is the price I shall pay for years to come as they attempt to find faults in me.
“I detest them and their ugly behavior ! Don’t be surprised when you read that they are after my life as the plot all schemes possible using the corrupt.”
