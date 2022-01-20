DONT BLAME HH FOR HIS CATTLE WEALTH, HE NEVER STOLE, ACCOUNT FOR YOUR STOLEN WEALTH – Jonas Shakafuswa

There is one thing my colleague, UNZA intake mate, Hon. Judge Raphael Chalwe Mchenga advised me after the Mangango saga. “ Jonas whatever you do, don’t find yourself before a Court.

There they look at facts. If they find them against you, you will be jailed”. That is how I stretched the system to a point where I stop at a point from breaking the law. It has worked so well so far. And now you say persecution when you are and were busy breaking the law.

Don’t blame HH with his “cattle wealth”. He acquired them without stealing from the people of Zambia. Through hard work and saving. Today it’s the people of Zambia who want Leaders to account. And they will account. Just make sure you are accountable.