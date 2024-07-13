Don’t blame UPND but PF for people’s suffering – Nalumango

Don’t blame UPND but PF for people’s suffering – Veep



THE suffering Zambians are going through due to the high cost of living is not the making of UPND but a legacy and natural calamity issue, Vice President Mutale Nalumango told Parliament yesterday.



Ms Nalumango yet again blamed the former governing Patriotic Front, for having borrowed recklessly and plunged the nation into a debt trap and economic turmoil.



“Is it this Government that caused drought….? Is it this Government that borrowed? The suffering Zambians are going through is not the creation of UPND,” she said.