DON’T CLAIM PERSECUTION WHEN FOLLOWED BY INVESTIGATIVE WINGS – KABIMBA

OPPOSITION Economic Front President, Wynter Kabimba, has added his voice to those cautioning Politicians under investigation for crime to claim persecution.

Kabimba says he has observed a trend among Politicians to always play the victim whenever questioned on dealings they might have been involved in.

He told Byta FM News in a phone interview that the law does not regard one’s social status when crime has been committed.

Kabimba remarks that it is not always correct to call out President Hakainde Hichilema every time one is arrested for suspected law breaking.

He recalls that having worked closely with former President, Michael Sata, at no time did he hear him pounce on political rivals.

Kabimba says it is for that reason that he finds it difficult to assume that an individual of the President’s caliber can instruct law enforcers to arrest the opposition.

Earlier, Lusaka based Governance Activist, Maiko Zulu, stated that there is nothing wrong arresting Politicians for suspected offence against the law.

He observed a tendency among Politicians to seek public sympathy whenever facing investigation, by crying political persecution.

Zulu who spoke in reference to the recent arrest of Socialist Party leader, Dr. Fred M’membe, stated that one can only claim persecution if matters are not conclusively concluded in the Courts.

Byta FM