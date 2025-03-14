Don’t complain if you vote for a violent government in 2026, Hichilema tells youths



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has cautioned youths against voting for a violent government that can be beating them after 2026 elections.





Officiating at this year’s Youth Day celebrations in Mongu yesterday, President Hichilema urged youths to vote for the UPND party in order to allow many developmental projects currently being undertaken by the party to continue.



He asked the youths to get their National Registration Cards (NRCs) and voter’s cards as a way of preparing for the ruling party’s come back.





The Head of State further reminded them that the peace and freedom that they are enjoying at the moment is courtesy of the UPND administration.



“Next year is voting time. I know who made me the President, it is you, I know that. Get your National Registration Cards now. Look at how many you are, so many. Get NRCs, voters card, go and vote so that you can keep the free education policies in place.”





“Osasobela na vote, this freedom you see is because of your vote. This free education you see is because of your vote. So if you stay back and don’t vote and you get a government that starts beating you, don’t complain, it will be your fault,” he said.



The President implored the youths to love and care for each other in order for development to reign.





“But this country doesn’t want to return to violence. We want peace and tranquility in our country, to focus on all the goods we are doing. I want you to love each other, care for each other, respect each other, work together. If you don’t know something you want, ask someone else that’s all. Mongu is alive,” said President Hichilema.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 13, 2025