DON’T DECAMPAIGN INCUMBENT MPS, OTHER LEADERS – UPND

By Michael Nyumbu

Southern Province UPND Chairperson, Billiard Makwembo has warned his party members in structures against campaigning against incumbent Members of Parliament, Council Chairpersons or Councilors.

Makwembo says campaigns will start when Parliament is dissolved in 2026 when the country goes for the General Election.

He says the elected officials should be left to work because they are part of the current government and that the party will not hesitate to discipline those working against them.

Recently, United Party for National Development UPND Choma District Youth Chairperson, Danbar Muchimba warned party members against decampagning elected officials in various positions.

