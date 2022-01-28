DON’T DEMONISE ARTISTS – ZUPED

….who benefitted from Presidential Empowerment Funds

By ANDREW MUKOMA

IT is wrong and unfortunate for any person to demonise and label artists that ben-efited from the Presidential Arts Development and Em-powerment Scheme (PADES) as thieves or something equal-ly bad, Zambia for Unity, Peace and Development (ZUPED) has said.

ZUPED president Ronnie Jere has come to the defense of artists that benefitted from the scheme saying, if there is anything that has gone wrong, the people to blame are tech-nocrats and not beneficiaries.

Mr Jere has said people were not being fair to the benefi-ciaries of the empowerment funds because there is nothing wrong they did other than fol-lowing procedures in qualify-ing for the funds.

“I think people are not being fair with the beneficiaries of the Presidential Arts Develop-ment Empowerment Scheme, Presidential Empowerment Fund and all these funds that were given by the previous government. In the first place, I don’t think the permanent secretary (Sports and Youth) meant it the way people are putting it on social media when he appeared before the Parliamentary Accounts Com-mittee (PAC),” he said.

“The narrative that is being portrayed on social media is that all those that benefitted from these funds are either corrupt, thieves or they ac-quired these funds dubiously when it’s not like that,” he said.

He said that the empower-ment funds were advertised and people applied as per procedure adding that the ju-risdiction was upon the con-trolling officers who are still in offices.

“Politicians left but con-trolling officers are still in office so what is happening is that; if there was any corruption that was made, let the law enforce-ment agencies deal with the people that were giving out those cheques and leave the artists alone,” Mr Jere said.

Credit: Daily Nation.