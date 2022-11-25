Don’t discuss confidential council matters in taverns, warns Sejani

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

DON’T discuss confidential council matters in taverns, Ackson Sejani warns local government human resource management committee members.

Swearing in HRMC members for Southern Province at New Fairmount Hotel on Friday, Sejani said misconduct by any HRMC will leave the Local Government Public Service Commission of which he is chairperson with no option but to withdraw the delegated functions.

“In this regard, allow me to state that any member or person who contravenes the relevant regulations, fails to disclose interest, publishes or discloses information to unauthorised persons commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 100,000 penalty units or to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding two years or both. Do not discuss confidential council matters in taverns,” Sejani warned.

He indicated that the functions delegated to the HRMC’s as of now cover staff in salary scale LGSS/13 to LGSS/18 which include appointments, confirmations, regrading, discipline, training, separation to include retirements.