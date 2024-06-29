‘Don’t disrespect me’ – Anthony Joshua threatens to smash chair across Daniel Dubois’ face as pair nearly come to blows during interview

Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and current IBF champion Daniel Dubois had to be led apart after nearly coming to blows in a pre-fight interview on Thursday, June 27.

The two Brits, Joshua and Dubois who didn’t shake hands, faced off at a launch press conference as they prepared to go head-to-head in the ring for the IBF heavyweight world title on September 21.

Dubois offered to get the fight started early, saying: “If he wants to swing, let’s go now.”

Joshua, with a deathly stare back, sharply replied: “Oi, shut up. Relax.”





Dubois then said: “If you want to go now, let’s go.”

Joshua then hit back: “I’ll throw this f***ing chair across your face. Don’t disrespect me. Don’t disrespect me. Daniel, don’t disrespect me.”

Dubois refused to back down and said: “You can’t intimidate me. Who do you think you are?”

At that point, AJ stood up and warned: “Daniel, don’t disrespect me because I’ll put this chair around your f***ing face.”

Security quickly stepped in with Dubois being restrained as Joshua added: “I don’t take disrespect lightly, Dan.

“Dan, I don’t take disrespect lightly you know. Don’t sit on the table telling me we can go now and do all of this and that and try call me out.”

AJ is under pressure as he is the older fighter at 34 while Dubois is just 26 and AJ is looking to become a three-time heavyweight champion against a domestic rival in the national stadium.

Dubois was upgraded to world champion, after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF strap following his undisputed win over Tyson Fury in May.