Don’t drag HH into Lower Zambezi mess

THE project for mining in the Lower Zambezi started a decade ago and President Hichilema has no personal interest in the matter, Thabo Kawana has said.

Featuring on 5 FM’s Burning Issue programme, Kawana, who is Ministry of Information Spokesperson, said that it was desperate and cheap politics for opponents of the government to seek political capital out of the impending commencement of mining in the nature reserve as it was an indisputable fact that mining in Lower Zambezi was approved by the former PF government way before the elections which ushered UPND into office and the debate over the matter had been had by stakeholders for over a decade.

Kawana , however, said that the UPND government had not yet given its position on the matter.

Further, Kawana castigated PF caretaker leader Given Lubinda over his sentiments that the now Head of State had promised to cancel the position of District Commissioner during campaigns.

Kawana dared anyone with a recording either audio or in print to provide it and they would be given a K10,000 cash.

Kalemba