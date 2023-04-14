Don’t drag our military in your mediocrity- Bowman Lusambo

Don’t drag our military in your mediocrity

By: Hon. Bowman Lusambo

“It is beyond appalling that President Hakainde Hichilema as Commander in Chief of the armed forces deployed Defence Chiefs to the Copperbelt to help resolve the mealie meal crisis.

Mr Hichilema’s poor leadership is now telling. He allows his mediocre Minister of Agriculture to create a mealie meal crisis, keeps him on the job and then commands the Defence Chiefs to come and clean up the mess. This level of mediocrity should not be allowed to extend to our distinguished service men and women.

When i served as Minister for the Copperbelt, at the instruction of President Lungu, I managed to sort out smuggling at Kasumbalesa under 24 Hours and I did not need Defence Chiefs to travel from Lusaka to do that job. I worked with the existing Provincial structures and before long, smuggling was dealt with. We stopped smuggling because we normally trade with the Congo and we regularised export permits allowed deserving business entities to trade. During our time, exports were only allowed when local supply was fully guaranteed and secured.

It is now very clear that Mr Hichilema and his cabinet have failed but we ask them to live with their shame and not subject our military to their mediocrity.

During our last news conference held in early January, we advised Mr Hichilema’s government to ban Maize and mealie meal exports, they didn’t heed. Four months later, they have created a national food crisis with potential to create security instability and they have subjected our people to the indignity of lining up to buy mealie meal, scenes that were last seen in the Kaunda days.

We know that Mr Hichilema cannot fire his mediocre Agriculture Minister because they are birds of the same feather and they flock together. Our demand is that, please respect our Defence Chiefs, allow them to continue working in the barracks and not have them loitering around Kasumbalesa to sort out the mess that you and your mediocre Agriculture Minister created.”