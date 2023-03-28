DON’T DRAG THE GOOD PEOPLE OF LUMEZI INTO YOUR SHALLOW WAY OF DOING POLITICS __ BANDA

….. As he calls for politics of maturity amongst political players and that Munir Zulu is on his own.

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Mr Anderson Banda who comes from Kumbi Village Chief Chitungulu, Lumezi District has expressed disappointment over the remarks made by the Lumezi Constituency independent member of parliament Hon Munir Zulu immediately after his release.

Mr Banda said he is shock to see an area member of parliament uttering a tribal remarks and dragging villagers who have nothing to do with the allegations he made against the ministers.

Mr Banda has encouraged Mr Zulu to Sober up and present valid evidence before the law enforcement agencies including the court of law on the allegations he made against the ministers unlike him dragging villagers on matters he started himself.

Mr Banda was reacting to the claim made by Mr Munir Zulu who alleged that the Villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than those from Bweengwa.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM