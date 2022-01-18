DON’T EXPECT ME TO STEAL EVEN A COIN FROM GOVERNMENT – NALUMANGO

By Oliver Chisenga

I WILL get all my entitlements that come with the Office of the Vice-President but don’t expect me to steal even a coin from government coffers, says Vice-President Mutale Nalumango.

She told Mansa residents that her resolve was also in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s call on all those seeking public office.

“I committed myself to the people of Mansa in Luapula Province…I will get all my entitlements that come with the Office of the Vice-President but don’t expect me to steal even a coin from (Government) Coffer,” she said in a Facebook posting. “This is what President Hakainde Hichilema has been consistently emphasising on ever since he started seeking the top position of Zambia’s public office.”

Vice-President Nalumango also advised members of parliament to clarify the propaganda that the government has called off subsidies from the Zambian people.

“I further reminded all MPs as they tour their respective constituencies to clarify that the new dawn administration hasn’t called off any subsidy from the Zambian citizens but we have simply swapped the direct beneficiary from ‘a rich big brother with cars’ to a common sibling who can’t afford school fees, expensive drugs from politically owned private chemists and other rural shortfalls to be catered for in the allocation of K25.7m C.D.F,” said Vice-President Nalumango.

“You will soon see the importance of changing government.”