DONT FEAR, WHERE IS CHIEF JUSTICE, I CANT SEE HIM, HICHILEMA WONDERS DURING THE SWEARING IN OF DPP, ECZ OFFICIALS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has today sworn in newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri and Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Trevor Tom Shamakamba.

This is after parliament last week ratified President Hichilema’s appointees to the office of the DPP, ACC, Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

President Hichilema has also conferred Phiri with the title of State Counsel.

And speaking at the ceremony, President Hichilema has reminded Phiri to be strong and focused as people will work towards frustrating him.

He said so many things will be written about him, to the level of accusing him of being evil just like some people accused him of not smiling.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema asked were the Chief Justice Mumba Malila was during the swearing in ceremony.

Dr. Malila was missing at the ceremony,” cases are taking long, where is the chief justice, I can’t see him. I am sure he is also listening. I was imprisoned and I saw these things, people crying. We need to do something. DPP work and work hard, akuna kulala, make sure you investigate before you arrest, it will be easy for you to prosecute. These issues of financial crimes are taking long, why should a petition of an election take few months or 14 days to be heard while something like corruption takes years?” asked President Hichilema.

Among those that have been sworn is Patrick Kangwa as Secretary to Cabinet and his deputy, Mcdonald Chipenzi as Commissioner at ECZ.

Others are Ali Simwiinga as Deputy Chairperson at ECZ and Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis, while Chama Fumba has been sworn in as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art.