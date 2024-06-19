DON’T FOLLOW OPPOSITION LEADERS TO CHURCH – FR CHIKOYA

… tells Police to arrest those UPND cadres threatening them with violence

Mubanga Mubanga

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya is wondering why the police should claim to protect opposition leaders in church instead of arresting ruling party cadres who threaten to commit violence against them.

And Fr Chikoya says police will do better to follow criminals that are harassing people every day in communities and also help to find answers behind those who are kidnapping and killing Yango drivers.

Speaking to Daily Revelation on Monday over the move taken by police on the Copperbelt on Sunday to stop opposition leaders from congregating in church, Fr Chikoya said the police had no right to stop anyone from visiting places of worship.

He said instead of arresting…