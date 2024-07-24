DON’T GIVE RWANDA 10,000 HECTARES OF OUR LAND, GROW AND SELL CROP TO THEM- Silavwe Jackson

DON’T GIVE RWANDA 10,000 HECTARES OF OUR LAND, GROW AND SELL CROP TO THEM.



24th July, 2024



The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government to give Rwanda 10,000 hectares of land is insensitive and reckless to our people battling hard economic challenges.





The decision does not just make economic sense it is also bad at governance and National sovereignty. We urge President Hichilema and his administration to rescind this decision and instead consider the following;



1. The Zambian Government must train and employ 1000 youth under the Zambia National Service, ZNS and let them utilise the 10,000 hectares to farm and sell to Rwanda.



2. The Government should empower a group of graduating farmers from the National Resources Development College, NRDC to farm and sell to Rwanda.



3. The Government should give 10,000 hectares of land to Cooperative College of Zambia and let the students farm for Rwanda.



4. The Government should to spread the 10,000 hectares across the 10 provinces, 1,000 hectares per province. Empower specific youth farmers to grow and sell to Rwanda.



5. The Government should consider creating a special purpose vehicle, SPV and distribute the 10,000 hectares amongst 5 constituencies under CDF to farm and sell for Rwanda.



6. The government should create a special purpose vehicle, SPV led by 5 paramount Chiefs in Zambia to farm and sell for Rwanda.



The 6 proposals we have made, if implemented, will promote local farming and diversification, create employment for locals, bring in forex and strengthen the local economy in provinces where the farms will be located.



We love Rwandans, giving them 10,000 hectares is just too much for any Government and it’s people. The Zambian Government should just secure the Rwandan market on behalf of the mobilized local Zambian farmers.



Should President Hichilema and his administration proceed with this reckless undertaking, we request our Chiefs to reject giving away our land in this blatant manner.



GPZ! WEALTH AND HARMONY!



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ