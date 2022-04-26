Don’t hate anyone on the basis of tribe

By Laura Miti

FOR a while, I have been thinking, again, about how deadly a carefully packaged and transmitted lie can be.

Remember how we were told that, if we elected a Tonga, the Tonga people would stamp other tribes underfoot. They would take every job every high and low and force their new supremacy down our collective throats.

Hearing this threat repeated passionately, for years, by individuals like Chishimba Kambwili and Nkandu Luo, right thinking people were converted to the gospel of – make the mistake of electing a Tonga and you will pay.

It was so bad that people who had never themselves had a negative interaction with a Tonga were saying the Tonga were, by DNA, bad people.

The poison-a-nation project was so successful that electing HH in 2021 was, for many, a case of – chibe chibe batupesha ba PF.

Well, here we are. We have a Tonga President in office. What have the Tonga done? Zero! They have changed nothing in the way they behave.

They have asked for no favours. They are, right now, just one of 73 tribes on the landscape. No bleep on the radar.

So Zambians, next time evil, self-serving individuals preach hatred, let’s think of this lesson we have learnt.

Let individuals earn your disdain by the way they behave, not who they are. It’s OK to think little of Kambwili, Luo and Nakachinda, for example, because they, by their actions and statements, have earned it.

This, by the way, is true of our private lives. Never accept to hate anyone on the basis of something they cannot change – like their shoe size!