DON’T INCREASE ELECTRICITY TARIFFS- Dr Cephas Mukuka

DON’T INCREASE ELECTRICITY TARIFFS



We are totally against the proposal from the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation ,Zesco, to increase the electricity tariffs.



Zesco needs to broaden their customer base so as to increase their revenue.

It’s equally the right time for the Rural Electrification Authority, REA,to take the commodity to the rural areas across the nation.

REA has to seriously up their game in order to help save the situation on the ground.



Allowing Zesco to increase the tariffs will have multiplier negative effects.

Prices of essential commodities like sugar,cooking oil,salt, and mealimeal will go up.

This will also increase the cost of production to the already struggling firms in the production of goods and services.



Modern management goes for diversification of investments like the National Pension Scheme Authority, NAPSA have done.



This critical situation that Zesco is facing does not warrant the government to take the role of a spectator but rather act positively in order to redeem the volatile situation on the ground.

Zesco is a parastatle, and the government will do the nation a great service by providing the needed funds from the national treasury as the situation dictates currently.



Dr Cephas Mukuka

Deputy Secretary General / Politics and Operations.

Citizens First.

22.08.24.