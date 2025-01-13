Don’t involve Zambians in your suffering, political commentator tells PF

POLITICAL commentator Dillon Mayangwa says Zambians are not suffering as they are living comfortably since the UPND took office.

This came to light after former PF secretary general Davies Mwila recently stated that change of government is inevitable in 2026 as citizens were suffering.

In response to Mwila’s sentiments, Mayangwa said PF should not involve innocent Zambians in their suffering as the country was now free from poverty.

He said the current government is trying its best to ensure that every citizen gets a share of the national cake.

“Davies Mwila should correct his statement and say the PF cadres are suffering, they are no longer tormenting people in markets, he should say the slay queens are suffering, they are no longer going to offices to get tenders, he should say former ministers are suffering for going to court for the corruption they exhibited. Mwila should say Lungu is suffering because of his corruption,” said Mayangwa.

“Don’t involve ordinary Zambians into your suffering. Zambians are not suffering, Zambians are living comfortably. The current government is trying their level best. The Zambians are getting a piece of the cake.”

He advised that PF should stop condemning government and instead gather themselves and campaign and see if Zambians will listen to their lies.

“Mwila is living his own prophecy. PF needs to be strong and suffer the consequences of their mistakes,” added Mayangwa.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, January 13, 2025