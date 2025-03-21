Don’t join blindly Marky  2’s  youth  movement -Elvis Nkandu

DON’T JOIN BLINDLY



MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has cautioned young people against joining a movement dubbed “The Young People Movement”, being spearheaded by Mulaza Kaira, popularly known as Macky 2, without understanding its agenda.





Recently, Mr Kaira, through his Facebook page, announced the birth of the Young People Movement in which he also declared interest to vie for the Nchanga parliamentary seat in next year’s general election.





In an interview, Mr Nkandu said youths should introspect about the movement to avoid falling into a trap.



“Every individual has the right to associate, but I think the youth should understand the whole agenda of the movement as opposed to supporting blindly,” the minister said.





He said the New Dawn administration has provided an enabling environment for young people to thrive, hence the need for them to be careful when making decisions.



ZDM