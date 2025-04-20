Don’t Kill the Messenger—Harry Kalaba tells HH



The Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill which could turn into law if President Hakainde Hichilema signs it is a draconian law that could further shrink the space of democracy and free speech in our country in our view as CF.



We strongly advise Mr. Hichilema to abandon plans to stifle Zambians in general and the media in particular further, thereby desecrating democracy.

From 1991 when we returned to multi-party democracy, one of the things that distinguished us in Africa was our open embrace of a free and thriving media.



We saw the growth of the fearless media such as The Post, the Sun, and The Standard, including media bodies such as the Zambia Independent Media Association, later MISA-Zambia because of the new freedom we had fought for and acquired.



Trying to regulate the media today is pushing the last nail in the coffin of our quickly dying democracy, Mr Hichilema, should not be allowed to do this.

The UPND’s insatiable appetite to undermine all institutions of good governance and democracy must be stopped using all legal avenues available before we sink into a limbo of despotism and become a pariah state.



We are still mourning the signing of the intrusive laws that Mr Hichilema signed and now we must have the media and free speech regulated?



Mr President, Zambians did not vote you into office to become a small tin-pot dictator you are becoming, they voted you into office to be a democratic leader. STOP THIS DICTATORSHIP.



In a few days we will announce plans of legal protests against all these dictatorial plans you are pushing into motion.

I guess the old adage that says, “hire clowns expect a circus is coming to fruition except instead of a clown we should say hire a dictator expect the death of Democracy and free speech.”



Harry Kalaba—CF President.