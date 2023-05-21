Don’t listen to Mwana Mayadi(Simon Mwewa Lane), He is just jealous of me- Chilufya Tayali



By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

THANK GOD THE PEACE SIGNED BETWEEN THE CENTRAL GOVT AND THE TIGRAY AUTHORITIES IS HOLDING

For the longest time that my wife and Kiya have been in Ethiopia, they couldn’t meet some of my In-laws, especially the parents to my wife because they stay in the Tigray region which was ravaged in war.

They have been staying in Addis Ababa, where my wife has pretty much lived since her childhood.

However, recently the waring parties signed a peace deal and things are looking good.

It was after the peace deal that my wife managed to fly to Tigray and meet her parents. We waited for Kiya’s birthday, which was yesterday, so that she can celebrate it with them and create memories.

They are now on their back to Addis and soon they will be home. So, don’t listen to Koswe and Mwana Mayadi, they are just jealous of the life I have, they wish it was theirs.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!