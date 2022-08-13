DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH MAFIAS – Kamwala Ward Councillor Simataa Blames RATSA for Failing to Enforce Low Bus Fares

Outspoken UPND Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa has blamed RATSA for failing to pass on the benefits of reduced fuel prices to Zambian bus commuters, alleging that RATSA has failed to stamp it’s authority in enforcing the K5 reduction on local bus routes, and 5% on inter-city routes, because it is sympathetic to the Mafias instead of bus passengers.

Following cries from bus commuters in his ward, councillor Simataa carried out a physical bus fare-reduction verification exercise on all Kamwala bound bus routes at inter-city and city market stations, and concluded that RATSA was the biggest culprit in the bus fare fracus because it had failed to publish new bus fare charts.

“RATSA’S ‘bapongoshi’ approach to dealing with certain king-pin Mafias in the public transport industry will not work; it’s like asking them to cut their own finger… it is a very very painful decision for these mafias because to them, you’re taking food/super-profits out of their mouths – you don’t negotiate with Mafias, you simply enforce policy directives” said Simataa.

He added, “RATSA must realize that they’re not dealing with ordinary or reasonable people here, they’re dealing with very stubborn and well funded/connected Mafias who won’t listen to logic and mathematical price reduction models; they’ll stop at nothing to always fight to push down fuel prices, and push up bus fares, because that’s good for their business.”

Councillor Simataa says he’s concerned because it is the duty of RATSA to protect the interests of bus commuters who don’t have a union or spokesperson to represent them.

“If RATSA cannot enforce it’s own directives, then let it become a wing under Zambia Police traffic section, at least police knows better how to deal with Mafias who refuse to adhere to law, and I’m certain we’ll see reduction of bus fares in one day.