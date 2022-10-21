Don’t pay anyone to get army, ZAF job – defence minister

Government will officially place the adverts for the defense recruitment this week in the newspaper.

Like I mentioned earlier, prospective applicants wishing to join Zambia Army, ZAF or ZNS should not panic into bribing individuals whom they would think would help them get recruited.

This recruitment is not about who you know; we have demonstrated that the new dawn government wants to see every Zambian have a fair share of the national cake. Therefore, those who will receive bribes and those who will bribe others once found will be prosecuted.

Hon. Ambros Lufuma

Defence Minister

Kabompo Constituency