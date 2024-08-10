“DON’T PLAY POLITICS ON CRIMINALITY”



UPND Consultant MARK SIMUUWE has urged the opposition not to play politics on issues that border on criminality.



Mr. SIMUUWE has also challenged the opposition to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations on suspects professionally without interference or intimidation.



He told ZNBC news that statements by Lumezi Member of

Parliament MUNIR ZULU to alleging that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is to blame for offenses committed by Petauke central MP EMMANUEL BANDA are baseless.



Mr. SIMUUWE said Mr. BANDA’s escape from lawful police custody is for reasons best known to himself.



He said the truth will be uncovered on Mr. BANDA’s whereabouts and those that aided his escape will be brought to book.