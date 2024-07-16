Don’t plunge Zambia into turmoil, Katele tells HH
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should not be allowed to plunge Zambia into chaos with his divisive style of governing the country and refusing to listen to the concerns of citizens over their economic suffering Dr Katele Kalumba has charged.
And Dr Kalumba has urged President Hichilema to listen to the demands of Zambians that he should leave his Community House and move to State House, the official residence of the country’s head of State.
Dr Kalumba, a veteran politician, former Cabinet Minister, and traditional leader says as a former member of the defense council, he had the duty to tell President Hichilema the truth about the suffering he has caused for Zambians with his failed economics.
The famous Ex convict. Kafwa bufi. Invisible village scientist, from Northern copperbelt
Witchcraft has resurrected from sickness
Ba Katele , you should be the last man on Earth to castgate HH. Muletasha, you are a convict leaving out of prison on the mercy of HH. If you did your job right when you were finance minister and successive
finance ministers, most of these problems we are facing today shouldn’t be here. Of all past finance ministers only Magande and president Mwanawasa worked for Zambia. Abashala katwishi. Keep quiet and count yourself luck to be out of prison. Most of you politicians are cowards you talk alot outside prison ngabamita ati umulandu ulya wabwela. You suddenly have all sorts ailments on earth, pretending to be very sick instead of answering to the charges in court and exonerate yourself. Look after yourself ba mwisho nobody wants your inputs on national issues. Your record is unspeakable and pathetic as former finance minister.
Katele behave….. There’s nothing you can advise HH.