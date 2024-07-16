Don’t plunge Zambia into turmoil, Katele tells HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should not be allowed to plunge Zambia into chaos with his divisive style of governing the country and refusing to listen to the concerns of citizens over their economic suffering Dr Katele Kalumba has charged.

And Dr Kalumba has urged President Hichilema to listen to the demands of Zambians that he should leave his Community House and move to State House, the official residence of the country’s head of State.

Dr Kalumba, a veteran politician, former Cabinet Minister, and traditional leader says as a former member of the defense council, he had the duty to tell President Hichilema the truth about the suffering he has caused for Zambians with his failed economics.