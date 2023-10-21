DONT POLITICIZE KCM

… Let it operate professionally says ANDD Executive Director

Lusaka… Saturday October 21, 2023

Advocates For National Development And Democracy (ANDD), has appealed to Zambians and political stakeholders to desist from politicizing the KCM issue.



ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says KCM must be allowed to operate professionally if it is to contribute positively to the national development.



He has emphasized that Vedanta Resources as legal owners of KCM should be left to manage KCM professionally as they are doing in other operations throughout the world.



Government officially handed over KCM to Vedanta Resources as the legal owners in September 2023 with 80% shareholding.



“The handing over transition process will take 3 months, there after Vedanta Resources will take full control of KCM and start implementing their investment commitments, such as the injection of over US$1 billion for recapitalization and mining development, clearing of debts that KCM is owing to suppliers and contractors, as well as the creation of employment and business opportunities for the people of Copperbelt,” he emphasized.



He said at this point, Zambians are not interested in politics saying what they want is development.

He said people should not politicize matters at KCM.