DON’T RESPOND TO EVERY CRITICISM, CATHOLIC PRIEST ADVISES LEADERS

Fr Kelvin Bwalya of Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Kabushi township, Ndola, has advised leaders to avoid responding to every criticism but promote national unity.

He was speaking in a homily during mass which was also attended by Citizens First President Harry Kalaba and his entourage.

Fr Bwalya advised leaders to learn from criticism to provide better services instead of attacking those criticising them.

He also urged Mr Kalaba and other opposition leaders to avoid making unrealistic promises to citizens which they will fail to fulfill if elected into government. – Citizens First Media