DON’T RULE OUT POSSIBILITY THAT TUTWA WAS KILLED – GBM

By
zamobserver
-
4

“Assertions that Tutwa Ngulube was either bewitched or killed cannot be ruled out. It’s possible because he made controversial statements against how matters are going on in this country,” says Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

4 COMMENTS

  2. This is an alarmist, all the time he claims to know this and that, yet he is simply a barking rabid dog without any evidence. STUPID IDIOT.

  4. Bewitched LOL.these are people who want to be leaders of our country. If Tutwa was murdered then it s from his own party. Let him rest in peace.

