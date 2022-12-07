DON’T RULE OUT POSSIBILITY THAT TUTWA WAS KILLED – GBM
“Assertions that Tutwa Ngulube was either bewitched or killed cannot be ruled out. It’s possible because he made controversial statements against how matters are going on in this country,” says Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.
It’s PF who have KILLED him. I believe he WANTED to amend a PF constitution!!!
This is an alarmist, all the time he claims to know this and that, yet he is simply a barking rabid dog without any evidence. STUPID IDIOT.
Barking Rabid Dog
So well described
Bewitched LOL.these are people who want to be leaders of our country. If Tutwa was murdered then it s from his own party. Let him rest in peace.