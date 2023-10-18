DON’T SALE GOVERNMENT FERTILIZER – MTOLO

The new dawn government is committed to address challenges in the agriculture sector for a better future for all and end hunger.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Hon Reben Mtolo Phiri urged the people of Eastern Province to desist from selling subsidized fertilizer because it can reduce and end hunger in the country.

“The people of Kanjala and Msanga wards my dear farmers dont sell FISP fertilizer as doing so can make other farmers not to grow enough crop and contribute to food basket in the country” He appealed.

Hon Mtolo counselled farmers who will not take part in FISP programme not to worry because loans will available this year(2023).

“The conditions are the same with FISP programme the only difference is that loans will be paid back” he explained.

Hon Mtolo added “For one to benefit, must belong to a cooperative and be ready to deposit a K400 and get a voucher from the bank and collect the inputs. One shall also need to have a mobile phone which is active”

The agriculture Minister was speaking when he officially handed over 15 boreholes to the people of Kanjala, Msanga and Masupe wards.

Hon Mtolo urged them to guard the boreholes as they would also service others since water is life.

Hon Mtolo who is also Chipata law maker was accompanied by UPND Provincial Chairlady Hellen Phiri, UPND Alliance partner Chairman Jacob Mwanza , Chipata Central CDF Chairman Patrick Daka among others.

The 15 boreholes have been constructed from Hon Mtolo’s pocket at a total cost of K412,500.

And according to Chipata law maker 10 boreholes shall be constructed for Dilika and Kapata wards that’s 5 boreholes in each ward of Chipata Central Constituency.

Hon Mtolo is in his constituency to check on projects.