Don’t sale the Gulf Stream( Presidential Jet) Cozmo Mumba advises President HH

Don’t sale the Gulf Stream( Presidential Jet) NRP advises President HH.

This is the property of the Republic of Zambia and the President has every right to use it at all cost.

Selling it will be more costly to the office of the president.Things have changed and evolved and it will be very shameful as a country not to have one.

Check other areas of developing the country not ifyakushitisha Jet it is our property as pipo of Zambia and the next Republican President will come and use it too!

Cozmo Mumba Street

Makeni Lusaka.

#WeAreNrp #TheGulfStream