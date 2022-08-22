THOMAS SIPALO WRITES :

DONT TAKE US BACK TO COLONIAL

Where are those praise singers who reminded me to keep fainting when I talked about this… 🤣

So civil servants are just supposed to suffer within their salaries without any side hustle?

The Govt need to be reminded that these are not colonial times where civil servants only depended on their salaries, retire and go back to the village.

The salary in civil service is too small to sustain many civil servants hence people becoming creative in doing other side hustles..

People voted for change not to be caged…

Am beginning to doubt if this is the change people voted for!!!!

Thomas Sipalo,

KomboniPresident.