DON’T TAKE ZAMBIA BACK INTO BONDAGE- KATEKA URGES ZAMBIANS

The opposition New Heritage Party says every Independence Day is a good time to reflect upon where the country has come from, where it is and where it is going.

New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka avails to Byta FM News in a statement commemorating the country’s 58th independence anniversary where she asked Zambians to remember the people that fought for the struggle.

Kateka has implored Zambians to build on the sacrifice made by freedom fighters in bringing freedom to the nation.

She notes that this is the biggest acknowledgement and affirmation of their work that can be accorded to them.

Kateka notes that certain political decisions lead the nation into a more independent position whilst others lead to less national and individual freedoms.

The opposition Leader has encouraged citizens to make rules and laws that will progressively impact the nation as a whole.

She has advised Zambians to resist making decisions that take the country backwards into bondage.

Kateka has warned those seeking leadership positions to remember that leaders are called to serve the people and that doing so with love, will not lead the nation astray.