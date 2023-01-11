Don’t Talk About Will Smith’s Wife, Eddie Murphy ‘Warns’ At Golden Globes

Veteran stand-up comedian, Eddie Murphy, has advised up-and-coming comedians to keep Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of their mouths if they want to succeed.

American entertainer, Will Smith, had physically assaulted Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after he made a joke about his wife, Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Accepting his Cecil B. DeMille award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lifetime achievement award on Tuesday night, Murphy shared three pieces of advice for comedians.

He said, “I’m gonna wrap it up and say something to all the up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint, and I followed it [for] my whole career.

“It’s very simple. You just do these three things. Pay your taxes. Mind your business. And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

The room erupted into laughter at his joke.

Credit: IndieWire