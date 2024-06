Don’t use Bible to starve citizens, ECL tells HH

FORMER President Edgar Lungu says his predecessor Hakainde Hichilema has exposed his leadership inadequacies to feed and manage the nation by misinterpreting biblical scriptures on hunger and so he should stop being in a denial mode by blaming the drought.

Former President Lungu said in a statement yesterday that it was inappropriate for President Hichilema to liken the hunger in Zambia to what obtained during the Bible times.