Don’t use military, law to cover your flaws

By Daily Revelation Editor

President Hakainde Hichilema says if the police fail to ensure stability in the country, he would involve the army to do so.

He also says that Cabinet has resolved to enact the law to introduce stiffer punishment tribalism and hate speech convicts.

Hakainde has also directed the police to arrest the UPND thugs who ran amok last Tuesday, terrorising people in Lusaka’s Bauleni area.

We don’t think any sane person would oppose any moves aimed at strengthening the laws to punish hate speech. But we don’t think Hakainde is doing so genuinely. We feel he wants to take that path in order to cover his own flaws in the manner he is going about handling national affairs under his administration.

When Hakainde justifiably voiced concerns over how public appointments were being handled by his predecessors – Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata and especially Edgar Lungu – which he felt were more tilted in favour of some regions in the country, no law was introduced to curtail his freedom to speak on what he thought was wrong.

When Zambians are now raising genuine concerns about how he is governing the country, the President should not come up with laws to muzzle them and threaten to bring the military upon them. Instead of introducing laws to punish the complaining Zambians, the UPND government should instead listen carefully to such complaints and propose solutions; not stiffer punishment… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dont-use-military-laws-to-cover-flaws/