DONT USE THE LAW TO EXACT REVENGE-AMB. MWAMBA

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to stop the abuse of law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption and past cases of political violence.

Speaking when he appeared on a special programme on Radio Phoenix, he said the arrest of PF Deputy Chairperson, Davies Chama who was detained in police custody without charge was similar to past cases that members of the public have condemned.

He said the Police must apply the law fairly and not just target PF members in their pursuit of cases.

He said all cases must be driven by evidence and pursuit of alleged crimes and not a political witch-hunt.

He said if cases that Law Enforcement Agencies were pursuing only targeted PF members, the law would be used to punish political opponents than the pursuit of Justice.