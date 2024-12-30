Dora Siliya is welcome – Mweetwa





The UPND is an open door political party for all Zambians and should Dora Siliya, the former Patriotic Front (PF) Petauke Central Member of Parliament consider applying for adoption on its ticket, she would be welcome, Cornelius Mweetwa has said.





Mr Mweetwa, the UPND spokesperson says he would certainly be happy if Dr Siliya could be a candidate on the ruling party ticket because she has always been an astute law maker whose capacities in term of representation had always been undoubted