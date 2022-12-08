Dorcas, the woman found at Freedom Statue yesterday, chained herself and hid the keys in her pant, police footage has revealed

ON THE WOMAN PROTESTING AGAINST VISA WAIVERS

UPDATE: DORCAS CHAINED HERSELF AND HID THE KEYS IN HER PANT…



After viewing the Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) at our Command Center, Dorcas was seen placing a placard at the Freedom Statue, chaining herself and hiding the keys in her pant.



While seated, She was seen drinking from a bottle which seemed to be that of alcoholic beverage.

She has been charged with the offence of Idle and Disorderly contrary to Section 178 (f ) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



She remains in Police custody awaiting court appearance.



Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer