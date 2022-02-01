Simon Mwewa Lane Television



DOUBLEH7: THE MAGNANIMOUS PRESIDENT.

During his first Presidential address from his home…President HICHILEMA encouraged all of us to be MAGNANIMOUS.

To be MAGNANIMOUS means, “to be generous”

The scene you are looking at below could not have happened during the brutal regime of the NPF [ The Notorious Patriotic Front ] Imagine if a woman wearing UPND regalia had approached [ then ] President Edgar Lungu in 2021 prior to the Elections. Ma ma ma ma

A woman wearing UPND regalia would have been severely beaten by NPF Cadres and nobody would have stopped them [ not even President Lungu ]

We have the right guy in State House and I’m glad that he is MAGNANIMOUS😃

SMLtv