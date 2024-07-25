Dozens arrested in Uganda anti-government protests



Dozens of people have been detained in the Ugandan capital Kampala after joining scattered anti-corruption protests in defiance of an official ban.



Lawyers said around 60 people, including a prominent TV presenter and three young protest leaders, were hurriedly brought before courts and remanded in custody following a march on the country’s parliament on Tuesday.



President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for almost four decades, had warned before the event that protesters were “playing with fire”.



Credit: BBC News