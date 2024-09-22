Dozens of women accuse former Harrods boss Mohamed al-Fayed of sexual abuse

Thirty-seven women have accused the late Mohamed al-Fayed, former boss of the London department store Harrods, of rape and sexual assault as their lawyers say they expect “many more” to come forward with civil claims.

Speaking at a news conference in London on Friday, lawyers representing the women described the Egypt-born businessman, who died last year at the age of 94, as a “monster” who abused women and girls he employed during the 25 years that he owned the high-end store from 1985 to 2010.

The allegations against al-Fayed were made public by the BBC in a documentary called Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, aired on Thursday, and the network’s World of Secrets podcast, in which more than 20 women alleged that he assaulted and was physically violent towards them at properties in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi.

One of al-Fayed’s accusers who went by the name Natacha said at the news conference that the billionaire businessman was “highly manipulative” and “preyed on the most vulnerable, those of us who needed to pay the rent and some of us who didn’t have parents to protect them”.

In July 2023, Harrods, which was sold in 2010 to the investment arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, began settling claims with women who came forward alleging sexual abuse by al-Fayed.

The store’s current owners issued an apology in a statement to the BBC documentary, saying they were “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse.