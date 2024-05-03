DPP APPEALS LUBINDA’S ACQUITTAL

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has appealed against the acquittal of the Patriotic Front (PF) faction vice president Given Lubinda on corruption charges of alleged possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In his notice of appeal, Mr. Phiri has raised five grounds of appeal.

And among the ground, he says the Economic and Financial Crimes Court sitting at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court erred in law when it held that the 50, 000 dollars that was paid to Kingsland City as part payment towards the purchase of a landed property was not tainted property.

Before his acquittal, the state had accused Mr. Lubinda of having, allegedly, received 50, 000 dollars from China Africa Cotton Limited, 180,000 dollars from Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Industrial Company Limited, property reasonably suspected of being a proceeds of crime.

He was accused of having used part of the money to acquire a property in Lusaka’s Kingsland City.

But in his judgement, Magistrate Stanford Ngobola said according to his findings, the funds received by Mr. Lubinda in his dollar account which the state alleged were proceeds of crime, were instead in respect of a loan facility which his company, High View Investment entered into with Qingdao Ruichang Cotton company.

Diamond TV