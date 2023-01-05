DPP APPEARS FOR CONTEMPT…as ConCourt guides on submissions from both sides



By New Dawn Reporter

THE contempt of Court matter against the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Gilbert Phiri has started in the Constitutional Court.

In this matter, former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu has dragged Phiri to the Constitutional Court for revoking his immunity before the matter is determined by the Courts of law.



Milingo’s immunity agreement case is in the Constitutional Court, but before the case could be disposed off, DPP Phiri revoked the immunity.

State Counsel, Sakwiba Sikota who is lead lawyer for Milingo says the Constitutional Court has directed on the way the matter will proceed, with the DPP given dates to make submissions.



Milingo is being represented by Makebi Zulu Advocates and Sakwiba Sikota’s law firm, while the Director of Public Prosecution, State Counsel Gilbert Phiri is represented by the Attorney General’s Chambers and State Counsel Simeza Sangwa and Associates.