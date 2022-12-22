DPP Gilbert Phiri Has Revoked Milingo Lungu’s Immunity

MILINGO LUNGU’S IMMUNITY REVOKED

By Chileshe Mwango

Director of Public Prosecution –DPP- Gilbert Phiri has revoked the immunity that was granted to former Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- liquidator Milingo Lungu.

This follows the review of the imminently agreement granted to Mr. Lungu not to institute criminal proceedings against him.

National Prosecution Authority –NPA-Spokesperson Chali Hambayi disclosed the development to journalists at a media briefing this afternoon.

Mr. Lungu was exmpted from prosecution by former DPP Lillian Siyunyi in a matter where he is accused of embezzling K4.4 million from KCM and another matter where he was accused of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

PHOENIX NEWS