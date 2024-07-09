DPP GILBERT PHIRI REFUSES TO ALLOW SEAN TEMBO TO PROSECUTE DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA FOR HATE SPEECH

THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has dismissed a case in which Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Leader, Sean Tembo, accused Education Minister, Douglas Syakalima, for alleged hate speech against the people of Luapula Province.

In this matter Director for Public Prosecution, Gilbert Phiri has refused to grant consent for private prosecution of the accused.

(Syakalima shaking hands with former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu today at the Lusaka Magistrates Court)